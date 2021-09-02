ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan Media Development Authority: PML-N decides to form joint opposition committee

Recorder Report 02 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to form a committee of the joint opposition to stop the PTI government from establishing the “black law” of the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA).

According to a statement issued here by party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, the committee would analyse the legal and other facets of the bill and would chalk out a strategy.

She said that the PML-N president and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, chaired an important consultative meeting of the party regarding the PMDA.

She said that it was decided in the meeting that the party would use all means and platforms to block the existence of this draconian body that seeks to gag media freedoms.

She said that Shehbaz shared with party leaders, his in-depth consultation with the leaders of the media bodies.

Shehbaz said that all representative bodies of media had out-rightly rejected the PMDA.

She said that the PML-N president said that none of the stakeholders were consulted over the so-called bill and no proposals or perspectives were sought.

Representative bodies of the media were kept out of the entire decision making process, Shehbaz said, adding that this was because the government was not looking to legislate with a progressive mindset but was bent on subjugation of Pakistan’s news media.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif PTI Government PMLN Marriyum Aurangzeb PMDA

Pakistan Media Development Authority: PML-N decides to form joint opposition committee

Over 26,000 US, NATO forces’ personnel: Around 450 planes land, take off

Nepra agrees to allow Discos Rs1.38/unit hike

‘Suez Canal on rails’ — Egypt signs $4.5bn high-speed rail deal

Aug CPI up 8.4pc YoY

Govt steps up oil and gas imports

Aug trade deficit widens 133pc YoY

Methodology for strategic projects: PD asked to consult provinces

From EMI to FMI: Potential downgrade could prove beneficial to capital market: experts

Draft of new tax Ord: Govt revisiting certain clauses

Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line project achieves its COD

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.