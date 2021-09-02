Senator Ejaz rejects Saad’s allegations

LAHORE: Senator Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, has rejected the allegations leveled by PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique regarding Cantonment Board elections and accused the PML-N of being master of rigging.

“They use bogus voter lists and other unlawful means in the elections,” claimed the Senator, who is also the president of PTI Central Punjab President, while addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

“After facing successive defeats in Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad and Jammu Kasmir and by-elections, the PML-N is afraid of losing another election, and hence they are relying on allegations to justify their expected defeat in Cantonment Board elections,” he said.

He maintained that the Cantonment elections would be held as per the law and no interference would be allowed in the electoral process. He said that no political worker of any party was arrested by the government; however, crackdown on criminals would be continued and such elements would not be spared.

“Lahore, which had been under the rule of PML-N for decades, was now slipping from their hands; the real face of PML-N has been exposed before the people. The N League had ruined all institutions and Lahore in particular was badly managed due to their imprudent policies and bad governance.

“Projects of billion of rupees were launched in the provincial metropolis without planning and knowing genuine public needs; the Orange Line Metro train project was one of them that was being run on loss,” he said.

He also shifted the blame on the previous government for the increase in motorway toll tax by saying that it was due to the agreements signed by the previous regime. “The people have to face the brunt of mismanagement of the past rulers,” he added.

Chaudhary maintained that Nawaz Sharif was a court certified liar and absconder and was sitting in London. “If the PML-N was so concerned about the electoral process and was sincere to bring transparency in the process, then why it is not supporting the electronic voting system,” he said, adding that the new system will ensure transparency.

“The nation seeks the accountability of the corruption committed by the PML-N and the PTI will further expose the PML-N in next general elections. We will win the elections with a majority,” he said.

According to him, the PML-N was facing divisions within the party and was lacking leadership whereas the party workers were confused to whom they should follow.

Inflation and price hike had started during the tenure of the PML-N regime after they signed expensive agreements with the IPPs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected the world economies; however, the PTI government took every possible step to provide financial assistance to the labourers,” he added.

To another query, he said that the government was facing the weakest ever opposition, which has no agenda for the public and added that the so-called Pakistan Democratic Movement was neither in the parliament nor on the roads.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021