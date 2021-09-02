ANL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
ASC 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.8%)
BYCO 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.21%)
FCCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
FFBL 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
FFL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.3%)
FNEL 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
GGGL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (7.37%)
GGL 46.20 Increased By ▲ 3.15 (7.32%)
HUMNL 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.03%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.82%)
KAPCO 38.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
KEL 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
MLCF 43.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.51%)
NETSOL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.65%)
PACE 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
PAEL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.07%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
POWER 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.38%)
PRL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
PTC 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.71%)
SILK 1.66 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.85%)
TELE 20.91 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (7.84%)
TRG 163.30 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (1.59%)
UNITY 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.37%)
WTL 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (11.8%)
BR100 5,152 Increased By ▲ 22.41 (0.44%)
BR30 25,453 Increased By ▲ 280.07 (1.11%)
KSE100 47,413 Decreased By ▼ -6.28 (-0.01%)
KSE30 19,029 Increased By ▲ 1.4 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,889
10124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,163,688
3,55924hr
6.64% positivity
Sindh
432,637
Punjab
394,738
Balochistan
32,248
Islamabad
99,516
KPK
162,402
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 02, 2021
Markets

Cotton hits 1-week low on fears over increased supply

Reuters 02 Sep 2021

NEW YORK: ICE cotton futures fell to a one-week trough on Wednesday as traders were concerned over increased supply amid improving crop conditions in key-growing regions.

Cotton contracts for December fell 0.08 cent, or 0.1%, to 92.45 cents per lb, by 1:26 p.m. EDT, having hit its lowest since August 24 earlier in the session.

“The crop conditions are good, and though the crop in West Texas is still a bit late, the potential is there to make a fairly big crop,” Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said, adding US supply seemed to be larger than the US Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) projection in August.

The USDA said it would review acreage estimates for cotton in the September report, after it lowered its production estimate by over half a million bales for the 2021/22 crop year in last month’s supply and demand report.

Adding to concerns over increased cotton supply, the USDA’s weekly crop progress report on Monday showed 70% of the cotton crop was in a good-to-excellent condition in the week ending August 29. That compares with only 44% for the same period a year ago.

Analysts also said Hurricane Ida, which swept through Louisiana, Mississippi and New Orleans, did not cause major damage to the cotton crop. Market participants now eye the USDA’s weekly export sales report due on Thursday.

