****KARACHI: On Tuesday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 10.756 billion and the number of lots traded at 8,033. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.100 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 2.305 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.093 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 547.350 million), Copper (PKR 451.598 million), Natural Gas (PKR 372.880 million), DJ (PKR 311.718 million), Platinum (PKR 297.122 million), Silver (PKR 199.563 million), SP 500 (PKR 58.789 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 18.552 million). In Agriculture Commodities, 37 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 28.637 million were traded.****

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021