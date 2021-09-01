Sarfaraz, Sohaib dropped as Pakistan announce squad for New Zealand ODIs

Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim on Wednesday announced a 20-player squad for the three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) series against New Zealand, leaving out many senior players, including former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The ODI series, which is a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, will be played in Rawalpindi from September 17 to 21.

Sarfaraz, who has not represented Pakistan since April this year despite being part of the England and West Indies tour, was finally dropped by the selectors without any clarification. Uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Hasir has been included in his place instead. Other key players to be left out are Haris Sohail, Salman Ali Agha, and Sohaib Maqsood.

Fast bowlers Mohammad Wasim Jr and Shahnawaz Dahani as well as wrist-spinner Zahid Mahmood have been named in the squad, while middle-order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Khushdil Shah have been recalled.

Both middle-order batsmen had been dropped after their dismal performances against Zimbabwe and South Africa earlier this year.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, the chief selector said that the series against New Zealand is extremely important for Pakistan as the matches are part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualification.

“While we have tried to put together a formidable and a balanced unit, we have continued to ensure that we give opportunities to high performing players while looking into the future so that we can develop a strong bench-strength.

“Shahnawaz Dahani was unfortunate to miss the selection for the England matches as the squad was announced before the start of the remaining 20 HBL PSL 6 matches.

"Hence, he was a straightforward selection when we sat to discuss and finalise the side for the New Zealand series. We have also given continued run to Mohammad Wasim, who impressed everyone in the T20Is against the West Indies."

Wasim vaguely touched the topic of Haris’ inclusion in the squad but refrained from giving any reason for exclusion of Sarfaraz who has been part of the touring parties since last year, but has rarely received any chances.

“Rizwan remains the first-choice wicketkeeper. As such, it has been decided to include 20-year-old Mohammad Haris in place of Sarfaraz Ahmed. This is not only to reward Haris for his outstanding domestic performances in the previous season, but also to give him a taste and flair of international cricket.”

He said that the selectors have decided to give another go to Iftikhar and Khushdil, this time in ODIs, as the duo has played sufficient 50-over cricket at the domestic level and boast the required firepower to utilise the slog overs. He was hopeful that the two cricketers will perform well in home conditions.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Saud Shakeel , Shadab Khan (Northern), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, and Zahid Mahmood.