BEIJING: The first batch of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, a total of 932,000 shots, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Xinhua, in a brief report, said the vaccines were being provided by Shanghai Fosun Pharamceutical, which has the right to sell the shots on BioNTech's behalf in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.
Govt hopes India will not be able to use Afghan soil against Pakistan
China says first batch of BioNTech shots to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday
Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan
ECC approves $10m to clear urgent liabilities of RHC
POL products’ prices reduced
South Korea bans app payment monopolies in world first
Ex-PIA MD, OGDC, SECP officials included: NAB approves 17 probes against accused
Taliban hail victory with gunfire after last US troops leave Afghanistan
Pakistan, Germany for common global strategy
Biden cites Afghan military, Trump role in messy exit
Govt orders procurement of 0.4mn tons of wheat
PPRA rules: 16 LNG spot cargoes given partial exemption
Read more stories
Comments