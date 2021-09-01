Romanian unemployment rate edges up to 5.1% in July

BUCHAREST: Romania's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate edged up to 5.1% in July from 5.0% the previous month, the National Statistics Board said on Wednesday.
Unemployed workers totalled 420,234 in the European Union state in July. The jobless rate was 5.5% in the same month of 2020.
