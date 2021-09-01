Nong, Bajwa discuss CPEC, Afghanistan
01 Sep 2021
RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, on Tuesday.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, developing Afghanistan situation and regional security were discussed in detail. COAS reiterated the resolve to thwart designs of those inimical to the CPEC.
The dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially in the light of recent developments in Afghanistan and reiterated that China will continue to support Pakistan as a strategic partner.
