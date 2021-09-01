Smart lockdown imposed in Peshawar's five areas

PESHAWAR: KP Health department has imposed a smart lockdown in five different areas of Peshawar to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to an official notification issued by the district administration, smart lockdown will be implemented in five different areas of the city from Tuesday. Areas included Faisal Colony, Hayatabad Phase IV, Faqeerabad, Zaryab Colony, Ejaz Abad.

As per notification, during the smart lockdown, unnecessary movement will be banned in the said areas. The entry and exit points of these localities will be sealed for two weeks. In addition, shopping malls and businesses in these localities will remain shut during these days.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings, weddings and other indoor ceremonies. Only essential services will remain open such as pharmacies, general stores, clinics, and hospitals. Meanwhile, Pakistan is presently experiencing the fourth wave of coronavirus which is said to be deadlier and more contagious than previous three waves.

