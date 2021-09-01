Barclays bid rates and maximum rates for payment of interest

KARACHI: Barclays bid rates, maximum rates for payment of interest by authorised dealers on deposits (other than those brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) and on deposits (brought under FE Circular No: 45 of 1985) - issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee, c/o ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd, on Tuesday (August 31, 2021).

======================================================== INTEREST PAYABLE ON FE DEPOSITS ======================================================== BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES RATES FOR PAYMENT OF INTEREST BY AUTHORISED DEALERS ======================================================== U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 31.08.2021 VALUE 31.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.1301% PA 0.6199% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 Months 0.0953% PA 0.6548% PA For 12 months -0.0149% PA 0.8601% PA For 2 Years -0.0149% PA 1.3601% PA For 3 Years -0.0149% PA 1.6101% PA For 4 years -0.0149% PA 1.8601% PA For 5 years -0.0149% PA 1.9851% PA -------------------------------------------------------- POUND STERLING VALUE 31.08.2021 VALUE 31.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 Months 0.1815% PA 0.5685% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.1480% PA 0.6020% PA For 12 Months 0.0246% PA 0.8504% PA For 2 Years 0.0246% PA 1.3504% PA For 3 Years 0.0246% PA 1.6004% PA For 4 years 0.0246% PA 1.8504% PA For 5 years 0.0246% PA 1.9754% PA -------------------------------------------------------- EURO VALUE 31.08.2021 VALUE 31.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months 0.3119% PA 1.0619% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months 0.2949% PA 1.0449% PA For 12 Months 0.2480% PA 1.1230% PA For 2 Years 0.2480% PA 1.6230% PA For 3 Years 0.2480% PA 1.8730% PA For 4 years 0.2480% PA 2.1230% PA For 5 years 0.2480% PA 2.2480% PA -------------------------------------------------------- JAPANESE YEN VALUE 31.08.2021 VALUE 31.08.2021 -------------------------------------------------------- For 3 months and over but less than 6 months -0.1512% PA 0.5988% PA For 6 months and over but less than 12 months -0.1695% PA 0.5805% PA For 12 Months -0.1938% PA 0.6812% PA For 2 Years -0.1938% PA 1.1812% PA For 3 Years -0.1938% PA 1.4312% PA For 4 Years -0.1938% PA 1.6812% PA For 5 years -0.1938% PA 1.8062% PA ========================================================

