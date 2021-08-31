ANL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
ASC 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
ASL 25.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (5.08%)
FCCL 20.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.12%)
FFL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.16%)
FNEL 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.35%)
GGGL 23.88 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (3.87%)
GGL 43.05 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.92%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.58%)
JSCL 20.63 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.88%)
KAPCO 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
MDTL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.8%)
MLCF 43.34 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
NETSOL 154.00 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.89%)
PACE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
PAEL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.91%)
PIBTL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.64%)
PRL 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (6.12%)
PTC 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.38%)
SILK 1.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.78%)
SNGP 48.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3%)
TELE 19.39 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (10.8%)
TRG 160.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.1%)
UNITY 37.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
BR100 5,130 Increased By ▲ 34.43 (0.68%)
BR30 25,169 Increased By ▲ 340.6 (1.37%)
KSE100 47,420 Increased By ▲ 283.21 (0.6%)
KSE30 19,028 Increased By ▲ 114.08 (0.6%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE, Turkey leaders discuss ties amid rapprochement

  • The two sides have backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict and sparred on other regional issues
AFP 31 Aug 2021

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks Monday, UAE state media reported, as relations improve between their two countries.

The phone call between the two leaders marks the highest-level interaction in years, after a rare visit earlier this month to Ankara by a United Arab Emirates delegation.

The two sides have backed opposing sides in the Libyan conflict and sparred on other regional issues.

Sheikh Mohammed, UAE's de facto ruler, and Erdogan "reviewed the prospects of reinforcing relations between the two nations in a way that serves their common interests and their two peoples", the official WAM news agency said.

"They exchanged views on a number of international and regional issues of interest."

Turkey may suspend ties with UAE, withdraw ambassador, says Erdogan

Erdogan has made efforts to reach out to a range of regional rivals, including Egypt, as he tries to break out of a growing diplomatic isolation that has cooled foreign investors in Turkey's fragile economy.

Emirati officials have also made a series of visits to rival countries, including Qatar, after ties between the two Gulf nations were severed for more than three years.

Anwar Gargash, a former UAE minister of state for foreign affairs who now advises the country's president, tweeted that the phone call between Sheikh Mohammed and Erdogan was "very positive and friendly".

"The UAE seeks to build bridges, maximise commonalities and work together with friends and brothers to ensure future decades of regional stability and prosperity for all peoples and countries of the region," he added.

Tayyip Erdogan uae Turkey Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

UAE, Turkey leaders discuss ties amid rapprochement

End of a 20-year war

International community must remain engaged with Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Air Link IPO: Book-building results in strike price of Rs71.5, offer oversubscribed 1.64 times

Tapping govt's favourable view, TPL eyes Pakistan's biggest REIT

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer to be administered as Covid-19 booster shots: NCOC

8 wounded in drone attack on southern Saudi airport: coalition

Pakistani E&P consortium awarded oil block in Abu Dhabi

India announces first formal meeting with Taliban

PML-N, PPP lack knowledge on electoral reforms, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters