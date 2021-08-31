Sri Lankan shares end at record high as industrials jump
Sri Lankan shares ended at an all-time high on Tuesday, driven by gains in industrial shares.
The CSE All-Share index ended up 1.16% at 8,997.60 points.
Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc was the top boost, gaining 18.95%.
Domestic COVID-19 cases rose by 4,562 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 436,081, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown that has been extended till Sept. 6.
Sri Lanka reported 216 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,991.
Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 32.90% of its population so far.
Twenty-seven stocks hit fresh highs, while 26 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.