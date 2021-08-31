All assistance will be provided to promote higher education: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that the government will provide all assistance to promote higher education in Pakistan.

During a meeting in Islamabad on the promotion of higher education, the PM said that higher education plays a key and a special role in modern knowledge to enhance youth capabilities and the federal government is especially focusing on it, a statement by the PM Office said.

During the meeting, the PM was informed that the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) has approved Rs 16.69 billion for the establishment of Sialkot Engineering University.

"The Sialkot Engineering University will jointly be set up by the federal and the Punjab government for which half of the money and land will be provided by the provincial government," the PM statement added.

The meeting was also briefed that content related to Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) was incorporated in the curriculum for grades 8, 9 and 10. The new curriculum for these classes will be issued soon, the meeting was told.

On August 17, the PM had launched the first phase of the Single National Curriculum (SNC) for students of grades 1 to 5.

The uniform curriculum has been developed by the National Curriculum Council, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training in consultation and collaboration with education departments of all federating units of the country.

The single national curriculum is being developed and released in three phases. In the first phase, the plan for grades pre-1 to 5 (academic year 2021-22) will be implemented, whereas, in second and third phases, the grades 6 to 8 (2022-23) and grades 9 to 12 (2023-24) will follow the new curriculum, respectively.

Punjab notifies implementation on Single National Curriculum

The development of SNC is driven by key considerations such as teachings of the Holy Quran and Seerat-e-Nabwi, Pakistan's constitutional framework, national policies with their aspirations and standards, alignment with Sustainable Development Goals.

As well as the Quaid and Iqbal's vision, a focus on values, respect for diversity in cultures and religions, and the development of 21st-century skills including analytical, critical, and creative thinking.