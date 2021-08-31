ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,788
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,160,119
3,83824hr
7.36% positivity
Sindh
431,636
Punjab
393,136
Balochistan
32,230
Islamabad
99,263
KPK
161,853
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil may fall into 4,096-4,155 ringgit range

  • This latest reading suggests a reversal of the uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit
Reuters 31 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,096 ringgit to 4,155 ringgit per tonne, driven by a wave c.

The drop on Monday confirmed an extension of a wave (c) from 4,560 ringgit. Three smaller waves make up the wave (c).

The third wave, the wave c, is travelling towards the target zone.

Palm oil tracks strength in rival oils

The wave (c) is regarded as a part of an irregular flat from 4,498 ringgit. It may travel into a range of 3,905 ringgit to 4,000 ringgit.

Resistance is at 4,310 ringgit, a break above could lead to a gain into 4,358-4,405 ringgit range. On the daily chart, the rise from 4,160 ringgit turned out to be a pullback towards a rising trendline.

This latest reading suggests a reversal of the uptrend from the June 18 low of 3,251 ringgit.

The pattern from the July 27 high of 4,480 ringgit looks like a bearish head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when the contract breaks 4,116 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Oil Palm

Palm oil may fall into 4,096-4,155 ringgit range

Wheat and sugar come under the premier spotlight

UNSC adopts Afghanistan resolution

Foreign remittances: FBR accepts SBP’s stance

Dr Ishrat calling it a day today

POL products: Ogra works out 'substantial' decrease in prices

Pakistan administers highest number of Covid-19 doses as 4th wave continues

IMF, govt remain engaged

Development budget: Finance Division revises strategy for release of funds

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters