ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm oil tracks strength in rival oils

  • The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 25 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 4,358 ringgit ($1,044.83) a tonne during early trade
Reuters 30 Aug 2021

SINGAPORE: Malaysian palm oil futures edged higher on Monday, supported by overnight strength in Chicago soyoil prices and as traders took cues from firmer palm prices on the Dalian.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 25 ringgit, or 0.6%, to 4,358 ringgit ($1,044.83) a tonne during early trade.

"Palm is up because soybean oil rose overnight," a Kuala Lumpur-based trader told Reuters. "(Rival oils) on the Dalian also rose this morning".

Palm oil gains over 1pc

Soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade rose overnight for the first time in three sessions.

CBOT's soybean oil contract, however, edged lower by 0.1%.

Also supporting prices were higher palm prices on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, which rose 0.2%. Dalian's soybean oil contract however, fell 0.1%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may fall into a range of 4,155 ringgit to 4,251 ringgit, as it failed to break a resistance at 4,405 ringgit per tonne, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.

Wheat Soyoil prices soyabean Oil Palm soybean oil

Palm oil tracks strength in rival oils

Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official

Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC

Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'

Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister

Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today

Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman

PDM's road caravan will march towards Islamabad: Fazl

China tells US world must 'positively guide' Taliban

Islamabad airport witnesses over 20,000 evacuations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters