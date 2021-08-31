ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced to enhance investment opportunities for Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs) and facilitate inflow of funds in Roshan Digital Accounts through Money Transfer Operators.

In order to provide further investment and financing opportunities to non-resident Pakistanis (NRPs), SBP has allowed direct investment through the rupee-based Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA), into the shares of companies in Pakistan and units of funds established and operated by private fund management company licensed by SECP.

Moreover, to facilitate investment in real estate in Pakistan, financing facility has been allowed to RDA holders through their PKR Account using digital channels. In addition, inflow of funds into rupee denominated RDA has been allowed through Money Transfer Operators (MTOs).

Roshan Digital Accounts: Deposits reach cumulative $1.87 billion in 11 months, says SBP

Earlier investment through rupee denominated RDA was allowed in registered government securities, listed securities on the stock exchange, mutual funds, real estate with self-financing and term deposits of the banks. The above changes will not only provide more investment opportunities to non-resident Pakistanis but also facilitate them to purchase property in Pakistan through bank financing.

Likewise, earlier the flow of funds into RDA was allowed only through banking channels. However, based on the feedback received from NRPs, inflows from abroad into RDA have been allowed through MTOs. This would provide another convenient and economical avenue for sending remittances, particularly to the NRPs who might not have a bank account abroad.

The remittances received through RDA have already crossed USD 2 billion. SBP greatly values the contribution and trust of overseas Pakistanis in this initiative and assures them that it would continue to enhance the feature-set of the RDAs, so that the accounts can seamlessly cater to their complete banking needs.

SECP SBP Roshan Digital Accounts State Bank of Pakistan Non Resident Pakistanis Money Transfer Operators

