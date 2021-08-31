Minar-e-Pakistan woman assault case: Petition seeking formation of commission dismissed

LHAORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a petition of a citizen praying to constitute a commission in Minar-e-Pakistan woman assault case.

The petitioner Muhammad Tahir also prayed to the court to order the release of innocent people arrested in the case without any concrete evidence against them.

The petitioner through his counsel contended that police under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab took action against the accused in haste and arrest a number of persons not present at the occasion.

He said any person arrested without any proof is illegal and without lawful authority and prayed to the court to release the innocent persons arrested by the police in the case.

The court asked the counsel your client is not an aggrieved person and how could he approach the court. The counsel replied, it is a matter of fundamental rights and the petitioner under the law could approach a court of law for implementation of these rights. The court after hearing the petitioner's counsel at length dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

