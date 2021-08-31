DC Hyderabad for cent percent vaccination of people

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch said that fourth wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and we have to live with the epidemic so we have to vaccinate 100% population of Hyderabad division to make life back normal. This he said while presiding over a video link divisional level meeting at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad today.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of all districts of division to expedite the process of vaccination and draft a micro plan to ensure that all populations get vaccinated against COVID 19. He said that there is no other way to save peoples lives from this pandemic. He further directed that all DCs in their districts meet the target as per population and ensure vaccination to the maximum number of people. Vaccination needs to be 100 percent in districts, he said.

He said that all districts administration should come forward to counter all the rumours in Public about vaccine. He stressed to engage political and social personalities to achieve desired targets. Commissioner Hyderabad said that after get vaccinated if someone contract the COVID Virus it would not harm the health of patient so we can save lives only by vaccination.

In his briefing, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that micro plan has been draft regarding the COVID in all talukas and we are trying to expedite the process of vaccination to make the public safer. The vaccination process in Latifabad and City Taluka will be further accelerated, he said. We are committed to complete the vaccination of the entire population of Hyderabad district.

All DCs of the division provided detailed information regarding COVID Vaccination at their districts.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch appreciated the performance of Deputy Commissioner Badin, Matiari and staff of health department. Meeting was attended by the DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, AC Rural Surhan Abro and other concerned officials while the Deputy Commissioners of all the Districts and the DHOs participated through the video link.

