ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DC Hyderabad for cent percent vaccination of people

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch said that fourth wave of coronavirus is very dangerous and we have to live with the epidemic so we have to vaccinate 100% population of Hyderabad division to make life back normal. This he said while presiding over a video link divisional level meeting at his office in Shahbaz Building, Hyderabad today.

He directed all the Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers of all districts of division to expedite the process of vaccination and draft a micro plan to ensure that all populations get vaccinated against COVID 19. He said that there is no other way to save peoples lives from this pandemic. He further directed that all DCs in their districts meet the target as per population and ensure vaccination to the maximum number of people. Vaccination needs to be 100 percent in districts, he said.

He said that all districts administration should come forward to counter all the rumours in Public about vaccine. He stressed to engage political and social personalities to achieve desired targets. Commissioner Hyderabad said that after get vaccinated if someone contract the COVID Virus it would not harm the health of patient so we can save lives only by vaccination.

In his briefing, DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said that micro plan has been draft regarding the COVID in all talukas and we are trying to expedite the process of vaccination to make the public safer. The vaccination process in Latifabad and City Taluka will be further accelerated, he said. We are committed to complete the vaccination of the entire population of Hyderabad district.

All DCs of the division provided detailed information regarding COVID Vaccination at their districts.

Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammad Abbas Baloch appreciated the performance of Deputy Commissioner Badin, Matiari and staff of health department. Meeting was attended by the DC Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, Additional Commissioner Tahir Memon, AC Rural Surhan Abro and other concerned officials while the Deputy Commissioners of all the Districts and the DHOs participated through the video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

covid vaccine Mohammad Abbas Baloch DC Hyderabad fourth Covid wave

DC Hyderabad for cent percent vaccination of people

No sugar import as per ECC decisions: Body formed to fix responsibility

External debt, liabilities hit historic high of $122bn

PSM: PC all set to issue EoI

SBP enhances investment opportunities for NRPs

Not a single Afghani given refugee status as yet: Rashid

US exit will stop IS attacks in Afghanistan: Taliban

Senate, NA members get briefing at GHQ

Russia demands US release Afghan central bank reserves

PM to decide the fate of subsidy on tube-wells

EU removes US from Covid safe list for non-essential travel

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.