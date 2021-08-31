ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,670
6624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,156,281
3,80024hr
6.18% positivity
Sindh
430,594
Punjab
391,297
Balochistan
32,200
Islamabad
98,951
KPK
161,381
Indian shares end at record highs

Reuters 31 Aug 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended at record highs on Monday, led by gains in telecom firm Bharti Airtel and bank stocks, with sentiment also supported by cautious US Federal Reserve signals on winding down stimulus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 1.35% higher to 16,931.05, its sixth straight session of gains, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.36% to 56,889.76. Both indexes clocked their best session in nearly a month. The Nifty had 38 record closing highs, while the Sensex marked 35 fresh closing peaks this year as of Monday’s close, according to Refinitiv data.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer on the Nifty, closing 4.3% higher on its best day in more than a month, on plans to raise up to 210 billion rupees ($2.87 billion) through a share sale. The company is gearing up to launch 5G services in India.

The Nifty bank index rose 2.02%, with State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd gaining between 2.5%-4.2%.

Investors are also looking ahead to the GDP print due at 1200 GMT on Tuesday. The country’s economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending, according to a Reuters poll published last week.

Global stocks hovered near record peaks after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Friday that the tapering of stimulus measures could begin this year, but that the central bank would remain cautious.

Indian shares end at record highs

Comments are closed on this story.