Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 31 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Highnoon Laboratories Ltd#        23-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd.#    25-08-2021   31-08-2021                                 31-08-2021
(SBLTFC) Samba Bank Ltd           25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(PESC1) Pakistan Energy
Sukuk-I Power Holding Ltd         25-08-2021   31-08-2021
(BIPLSC) BankIslami
Pakistan Ltd                      30-08-2021   31-08-2021
United Bank Ltd                   28-08-2021   03-09-2021   40%(ii)        26-08-2021
(JSTFC11) Jahangir Siddiqui
& Co. Ltd                         30-08-2021   06-09-2021
JS Global Capital Ltd             01-09-2021   07-09-2021   100%(i)        30-08-2021
Allied Bank Ltd                   01-09-2021   07-09-2021   20%(ii)        30-08-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd#                      01-09-2021   07-09-2021                                 07-09-2021
Jubilee Life Insurance
Company Ltd                       03-09-2021   09-09-2021   30%(i)         01-09-2021
IGI Holdings Ltd                  07-09-2021   13-09-2021   20%(i)         03-09-2021
EFU Life Assurance Ltd            08-09-2021   14-09-2021   15%(ii)        06-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd       09-09-2021   15-09-2021   1510%(ii)      07-09-2021
Hallmark Company Ltd *            09-09-2021   15-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd         09-09-2021   15-09-2021   15%(ii)        07-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd       10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd     10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)        08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares              10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd        10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Ltd           10-09-2021   17-09-2021   200%(i)        08-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd#    11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                 17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                   13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15%B   09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd#              11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                 18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                    12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                       10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                    13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)       09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                      13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd             14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products Company
Ltd                               14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)      10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan)
Ltd                               15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)          13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd       15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                           22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd            16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd   17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd               17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021     24-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd       11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib L imited               18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                  14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd          21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021     28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd        22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                           28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                   22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)         20-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                 15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15%B    13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd          21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)         17-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                          23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)         21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                  23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd               21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)         17-09-2021     30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd      21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)         17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd            23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd               23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                      23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                           30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd     24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)         22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                 24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20%B    22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd           24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)        22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Container
Terminal Ltd                      25-09-2021   01-10-2021   20%(ii)        23-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd            27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                           05-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)         01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)       12-10-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba         30-09-2021   14-10-2021   80%(F)         12-10-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)       12-10-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd             08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                           14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd         08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                  12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                 12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                           21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd             14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd        14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd              15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd    15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd        19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8%B      19-10-2021     27-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd           21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Crescent Steel & Allied
Products Ltd                      21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                           28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd            22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

