ARY releases promo for 'Aik Hai Nigar'

The much-awaited promo for Aik Hai Nigar, starring actor Mahira Khan, was released by ARY Digital on Sunday.

The promo shows Mahira at different stages of her life and career, from a young girl to a cadet at the Pakistan Military Academy, and as the first female lieutenant general.

The telefilm is a tribute to Nigar Johar, Pakistan's first female Lieutenant General, and will feature the journey of her life, struggle and achievements.

Mahira Khan to pay tribute to Pakistan's first female lieutenant general

In 2020, Major General Nigar Johar was promoted to lieutenant general, becoming the first woman appointed to the rank in the armed forces. In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general. She is also the first female surgeon general of Pakistan Army.

The teaser for the telefilm was released on August 14 by the Inter Services Public Relations, who stated that Lieutenant General Nigar Johar is a name synonymous with strength, determination and professional excellence.

Major General Nigar Johar becomes first woman to get promoted to lieutenant general