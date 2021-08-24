Mahira Khan to pay tribute to Pakistan's first female lieutenant general

Mahira Khan will pay tribute to Pakistan's first female Lieutenant General Nigar Johar and play her role in upcoming telefilm Aik Hai Nigar.

In 2020, Major General Nigar Johar was promoted to lieutenant general, becoming the first woman appointed to the rank in the armed forces. In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general. She is also the first female surgeon general of Pakistan Army.

Aik Hai Nigar will feature the life, struggle and achievements of Major General Johar. Mahira Khan will star alongside Bilal Ashraf and upcoming model Khushal Khan, as well as Sohail Sameer, Sara and Iman Shahid.

Major General Nigar Johar becomes first woman to get promoted to lieutenant general

Releasing the teaser on its YouTube channel, the Inter Services Public Relations stated that Lieutenant General Nigar Johar is a name synonymous with strength, determination and professional excellence.

Watch the video here:

Excited about the role, Mahira also posted about the telefilm on August 14 on her Instagram account.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female three-star general. Aik Hai Nigar traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar," the actor wrote.

"What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us," Mahira stated.

The telefilm is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Adnan Sarwar. Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif are producing the film under the banner of their production house Soul Fry Films. It will air on ARY Digital soon.