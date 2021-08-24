ANL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
ASC 18.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.73%)
ASL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
BOP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.53%)
BYCO 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 21.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.37%)
FFBL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
FNEL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
GGGL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
GGL 48.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.51%)
HUMNL 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
JSCL 22.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
MDTL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
MLCF 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.06%)
NETSOL 156.61 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (2.23%)
PACE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.35%)
PAEL 33.76 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.93%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.99%)
POWER 9.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
PRL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.11%)
SNGP 49.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.2%)
TELE 17.88 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.35%)
TRG 164.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 38.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.66%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,224 Decreased By ▼ -17.75 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,995 Increased By ▲ 17.45 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,823 Decreased By ▼ -289.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 19,177 Decreased By ▼ -160.46 (-0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,094
9124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,131,659
4,07524hr
6.8% positivity
Sindh
422,418
Punjab
382,332
Balochistan
31,865
Islamabad
96,771
KPK
157,721
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Mahira Khan to pay tribute to Pakistan's first female lieutenant general

She will play the role of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar in telefilm 'Aik Hai Nigar'.
BR Web Desk 24 Aug 2021

Mahira Khan will pay tribute to Pakistan's first female Lieutenant General Nigar Johar and play her role in upcoming telefilm Aik Hai Nigar.

In 2020, Major General Nigar Johar was promoted to lieutenant general, becoming the first woman appointed to the rank in the armed forces. In 2017, she became the third woman officer to reach the rank of major general. She is also the first female surgeon general of Pakistan Army.

Aik Hai Nigar will feature the life, struggle and achievements of Major General Johar. Mahira Khan will star alongside Bilal Ashraf and upcoming model Khushal Khan, as well as Sohail Sameer, Sara and Iman Shahid.

Major General Nigar Johar becomes first woman to get promoted to lieutenant general

Releasing the teaser on its YouTube channel, the Inter Services Public Relations stated that Lieutenant General Nigar Johar is a name synonymous with strength, determination and professional excellence.

Watch the video here:

Excited about the role, Mahira also posted about the telefilm on August 14 on her Instagram account.

"Honoured to be able to play a woman I admire so much. Pakistan Army’s first female three-star general. Aik Hai Nigar traces the life and career of Lieutenant General Nigar Johar," the actor wrote.

"What a life, what a story… to know her, is to know one of the greatest we have amongst us," Mahira stated.

Mahira Khan is returning to the small screen this year with Hum Kahan Kai Sachey Thay

The telefilm is written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Adnan Sarwar. Mahira Khan and Nina Kashif are producing the film under the banner of their production house Soul Fry Films. It will air on ARY Digital soon.

ISPR Mahira Khan Nigar Johar

Mahira Khan to pay tribute to Pakistan's first female lieutenant general

Commodities, construction materials: PM orders unhindered supply

Tarin urges PVMA to go for market-based solutions

OICCI survey reveals 'record improvement' in business confidence

SBP says it has received $2.75bn from IMF

Karachi-based Bazaar Technologies raises $30mn in Series A round

Number of active Covid-19 cases over 91,000 in Pakistan

Expo in Dubai: Need to highlight investment opportunities for Pakistan underlined

Nepra opposes sell-off of Discos, suggests PPP model

Special technology zones: PM says govt providing every facility to investors

Proposed media law envisages harsh penalties on TV channels

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters