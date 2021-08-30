World
Russia to evacuate more people from Afghanistan
30 Aug 2021
MOSCOW: The Russian embassy in Kabul said on Monday it was accepting applications from those seeking to leave Afghanistan on additional evacuation flights, after Moscow evacuated about 360 people from the country last week.
The embassy said in a series of tweets that the flights would be open to Russian citizens and residents as well as nationals of countries that are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Moscow-led post-Soviet security bloc.
Taliban say US drone strike in Kabul also killed civilians: Chinese state TV
Russia to evacuate more people from Afghanistan
Multiple rockets fired at Kabul airport, intercepted by defence system: US official
UN Security Council convenes emergency meeting on Afghanistan
'Marshall Plan' for Afghanistan on the cards?
Transportation of POL products: PM seeks explanation for ignoring PR, PNSC
Monthly economic update: Pushing current growth to higher level termed 'big challenge'
2Q2021: Despite drop in net interest income, Pakistan's banking sector posts Rs70bn profit
Afghan women will be allowed to attend university: minister
Senate, NA members to get briefing at GHQ today
Misleading interpretation by 'The Times': NSA's office demands clarification, retraction
Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada in Afghanistan: spokesman
Read more stories
Comments