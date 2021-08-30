Underprivileged children: Justice Alam for making charitable efforts

KARACHI: Former Justice Mushir Alam has said the concerned senior citizens of Pakistan are under an obligation to lend all-out support to the charitable efforts being made in the country to educate children of underprivileged families.

The former senior judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan expressed these remarks as he visited the Martin Dow Campus of the non-profit Green Crescent Trust (GCT) in Korangi area in Karachi. Justice Alam appreciated the continuing efforts of the GCT to enrol out-of-school children in Sindh for the past 27 years.

He said that after his retirement from the judicial service, he is fully available to support the bona fide non-profits like the GCT to further their cause to educate children belonging to needy families. He urged the educated youth and senior citizens to spare time to voluntarily work for the charities like the GCT in order to help them speedily achieve their noble causes in society. The retired senior judge underlined the need to evolve a system to properly train the volunteers associated with the charities in Pakistan much like the training system in vogue for the paramedics.

He said he had envisioned that after his retirement, he would establish a voluntary organisation where the concerned citizens like him could combine their efforts to support efforts being made to rehabilitate special children and minors whose families lived below the poverty line.

He appealed to the masses to come forward and fully support the GCT's sincere charitable work in the education sector as the leadership behind the charity was God's chosen people to do the desired humanitarian service in order to end the sufferings of the downtrodden communities.

Also speaking on the occasion, the GCT CEO, Zahid Saeed, said the platform of his charitable organisation is fully available to the honourable retired justice to fulfil his dream to establish a voluntary organisation for deserving children.

