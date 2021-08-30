ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Afghanistan attack: Biden attends grim homecoming for US troops killed

Reuters 30 Aug 2021

NEW YORK: US President Joe Biden shut his eyes and tilted his head back as the flag-draped cases carrying the remains of 11 American service members killed in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan emerged on Sunday from a military plane at a base in Delaware.

Biden, his wife, Jill, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and senior military officials stood somberly as U.S. troops carried the cases down the ramp of an Air Force C-17 aircraft at Dover Air Force Base. Crying could be heard and a woman collapsed as the remains were loaded into vans for transport to a facility where they will undergo identification and autopsies.

The 11 service members were among 13 U.S. troops killed in an Islamic State suicide attack on Thursday outside Kabul's airport, where the United States has been staging a massive airlift of Americans and Afghans during the past two weeks. Scores of Afghans were also killed in the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden and his wife met with grieving family members of some of the fallen American service members.

The remains of two other U.S. service members killed in the attack are being brought home privately at the request of their families.

Biden, a Democrat, has been criticized by Republicans, who have accused his administration of bungling the Aug. 31 withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan after a two-decade war in the South Asian nation.

His administration is focused on safeguarding the remaining U.S. troops in Kabul and getting the rest of the Americans as well as many vulnerable Afghans evacuated from the capital. More than 114,000 people have been airlifted in the past two weeks as part of the U.S. effort. American forces launched a military strike in the Afghan capital on Sunday targeting a possible suicide car bomb, U.S. officials said.

"We are in a period of serious danger given what we are seeing in the intelligence," Biden's national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, told CNN's "State of the Union" program in an interview broadcast on Sunday, before the latest strike was reported.

