ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Third phase of Khidmat programme begins today

Recorder Report 30 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Following the successful completion of the first two phases, the third phase of the "Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per" programme will begin today (Monday) and continue until October 10. The schedule for the next six weeks' activities has also been issued.

According to the schedule, Cleanliness Week will be observed from August 30 to September 5, Drainage Week from September 6 to 12, Cleanliness and Drainage Week from September 13 to 19, Beautification of Cities Week from September 20 to 26, Road Safety Week from September 27 to October 3 and Service Delivery Week from October 4 to 10.

To review the programme, the Chief Secretary Punjab presided over an important meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The Chief Secretary directed that ranking of districts be done in terms of performance. He said that positive feedback from the citizens is a yardstick for the success of programme. He mentioned that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of the programme themselves and take action against the officials not resolving complaints.

The Chief Secretary also asked the commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to focus on addressing public complaints whereas he praised the performance of Khanewal district for high percentage of compliant resolution and public satisfaction. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure maximum participation of citizens in the program. He directed the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to work out a model for providing services in all the districts on the pattern E-Khidmat centres. He stated that people should be sure that the government was working for their convenience.

The meeting was briefed that more than 6.8 million activities were carried out in the province during the programme. Out of 48,026 complaints, 42,528 complaints were resolved in a timely manner. The complaint resolution rate was 89 percent whereas public satisfaction rate remained 71 percent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per Third phase Khidmat programme

Third phase of Khidmat programme begins today

Federal govt corrects record of 104 acres of land in Karachi

US strikes at IS militants in Kabul as withdrawal nears end

Pope asks world's Christians to pray and fast for Afghanistan

Ida hits Louisiana, toughest test of levees in years

Two soldiers martyred, three terrorists killed

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

US drone strike hits car bomber in Kabul: US officials

NCOC expands Covid-19 restrictions to 27 cities

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.