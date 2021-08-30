Third phase of Khidmat programme begins today

LAHORE: Following the successful completion of the first two phases, the third phase of the "Khidmat Apki Dehliz Per" programme will begin today (Monday) and continue until October 10. The schedule for the next six weeks' activities has also been issued.

According to the schedule, Cleanliness Week will be observed from August 30 to September 5, Drainage Week from September 6 to 12, Cleanliness and Drainage Week from September 13 to 19, Beautification of Cities Week from September 20 to 26, Road Safety Week from September 27 to October 3 and Service Delivery Week from October 4 to 10.

To review the programme, the Chief Secretary Punjab presided over an important meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The Chief Secretary directed that ranking of districts be done in terms of performance. He said that positive feedback from the citizens is a yardstick for the success of programme. He mentioned that the deputy commissioners should monitor the implementation of the programme themselves and take action against the officials not resolving complaints.

The Chief Secretary also asked the commissioners of Lahore, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur to focus on addressing public complaints whereas he praised the performance of Khanewal district for high percentage of compliant resolution and public satisfaction. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched to ensure maximum participation of citizens in the program. He directed the Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to work out a model for providing services in all the districts on the pattern E-Khidmat centres. He stated that people should be sure that the government was working for their convenience.

The meeting was briefed that more than 6.8 million activities were carried out in the province during the programme. Out of 48,026 complaints, 42,528 complaints were resolved in a timely manner. The complaint resolution rate was 89 percent whereas public satisfaction rate remained 71 percent.

