Your rupee last week

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last week. (August 23 to 27, 2021)

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 20.8.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 23.8.2021 27 8.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 164.2 164.2 165.8 164.2 23/8/2021 166.2 26/8/2021 + 1.650000 1.01 U.K 223.710 224.110 227.080 224.110 23/8/2021 228.560 26/8/2021 + 3.370000 1.51 Japan 1.495800 1.494100 1.507600 1.494100 23/8/2021 1.511600 26/8/2021 + 0.011800 0.79 Euro 192.120 192.800 195.270 192.800 23/8/2021 195.830 26/8/2021 + 3.150000 1.64 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 20.8.2021 LAST WEEK RATES Previous Week 23.8.2021 27.8.2021 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous Week Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs - Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 164.7 164.7 166.3 164.7 23/8/2021 166.7 26/8/2021 + 1.650000 1.00 U.K 224.390 224.800 227.760 224.800 23/8/2021 229.250 26/8/2021 + 3.370000 1.50 Japan 1.500400 1.498600 1.512200 1.498600 23/8/2021 1.516100 26/8/2021 + 0.011800 0.79 Euro 192.700 193.380 195.850 193.380 23/8/2021 196.420 26/8/2021 + 3.150000 1.63 ========================================================================================================

