ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Yemen gets first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

  • This shipment is the first batch of a total of 504,000 doses it is set to receive from the United States
Reuters 29 Aug 2021

ADEN: Yemen received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines made by Johnson & Johnson on Sunday, roughly 151,000 doses, the health ministry said.

The desperately poor country, where health infrastructure has been devastated by six years of war, received 360,000 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine in March through COVAX.

This shipment is the first batch of a total of 504,000 doses it is set to receive from the United States.

The single-dose vaccines arrived as the United Nations warned early this month that Yemen, where only roughly 1% of the population is vaccinated, faces a third wave of COVID-19.

The disease has killed 1,450 people in areas controlled by the internationally-recognised government of Yemen based in Aden, out of a total 7,751 recorded infections.

Yemen receives first coronavirus vaccines: UN

The Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which is at war with the Aden-based government and controls the capital Sanaa as well as major cities in the north and west, has only announced four infections in areas it controls and one death of a Somali immigrant in April 2020.

Yemen is set to receive doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX next month.

Johnson & Johnson Yemen COVID 19 vaccines

Yemen gets first batch of J&J COVID-19 vaccines

Rocket blast in Kabul after US warns of more terror attacks

US in final phase of evacuations from Kabul, Taliban say ready to take over airport

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

Changan Pakistan suspends price increase after govt intervention

ECP raises 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Prices of 50 daily-use items fixed

FBR sets Rs1,200bn revenue collection target for Q1

19.44pc decline in import of cellphones registered: PBS

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters