Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

Pakistan reported another 3,909 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,152,481 as the fourth Covid-19 wave continued in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 62,918 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 17,647,941. The national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.21%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Overall, there are 5,639 critical cases, while the condition of 43 Covid-19 patients has deteriorated during the last 24 hours. Moreover, Pakistan continued to witness a surge in its active coronavirus cases which now stands at 93,504.

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

The death toll from the novel virus has now increased to 25,604 after the country lost 69 more people to Covid-19. Out of the deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab accounted for the highest with 11,799, followed by Sindh (6,812), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,927), Islamabad (861), AJK (694), Balochistan (338), and GB (173).

The country reported 3,443 recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,033,373.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to administer booster shots of the Covid vaccine for people travelling abroad at a fee of Rs1,270, a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination stated.

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

The handout added that the Covid vaccine shots will be administered to those willing to travel abroad at designated vaccination centers.

The citizens could get the vaccine shots after showing their visa and bank voucher, the handout added.