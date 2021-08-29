ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,604
6924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,152,481
3,90924hr
6.36% positivity
Sindh
429,422
Punjab
389,688
Balochistan
32,157
Islamabad
98,739
KPK
160,759
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

  • Positivity ratio stands at 6.21% during the last 24 hours
BR Web Desk Updated 29 Aug 2021

Pakistan reported another 3,909 coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 1,152,481 as the fourth Covid-19 wave continued in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 62,918 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 17,647,941. The national positivity ratio was recorded at 6.21%, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Overall, there are 5,639 critical cases, while the condition of 43 Covid-19 patients has deteriorated during the last 24 hours. Moreover, Pakistan continued to witness a surge in its active coronavirus cases which now stands at 93,504.

Pakistan's active Covid-19 cases jump to 78,595 as intensity of 4th wave increases

The death toll from the novel virus has now increased to 25,604 after the country lost 69 more people to Covid-19. Out of the deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab accounted for the highest with 11,799, followed by Sindh (6,812), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (4,927), Islamabad (861), AJK (694), Balochistan (338), and GB (173).

The country reported 3,443 recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,033,373.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to administer booster shots of the Covid vaccine for people travelling abroad at a fee of Rs1,270, a notification issued by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination stated.

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

The handout added that the Covid vaccine shots will be administered to those willing to travel abroad at designated vaccination centers.

The citizens could get the vaccine shots after showing their visa and bank voucher, the handout added.

Coronavirus Pakistan death tol fourth wave

Pakistan reports 3,909 Covid-19 cases as 4th wave continues

UAE to start issuing tourist visas for vaccinated travellers from Pakistan, other countries

Pakistan Footwear Designers Hub inaugurated: There’s no need to worry about GSP Plus status: Dawood

ECP made 22 observations on EVMs, i-voting mechanism

Appointment, regularization of 17 TDAP officers declared as illegal

RLNG prices to be determined after court’s verdict: Ogra

UN issues urgent appeal to help Afghan farmers

Fed chief signals US economy may be ready for less stimulus by year end

NCOC fixes booster dose charges

Fawad says situation under close watch

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters