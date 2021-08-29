India has intensified reign of terror in IIOJK: AJK PM

MIRPUR: Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi on Saturday said India has intensified the reign of terror in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and had crossed all the limits of repressions to suppress the indigenous freedom movement launched by the people of IIOJK for securing their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister expressed these views while talking to Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Gandapur who called on him in the federal metropolis.

The two leaders discussed the matters of mutual interest, developmental strategy for AJK State and latest situation prevailing in IIOJK.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi reaffirmed his government's resolve to continue the struggle for the liberation of IIOJK till the last drop of blood.

Referring to the development of AJK, he said that a comprehensive development programme will be launched shortly for the socio economic uplift of the people of the state.

The AJK prime minister said the steps would be intensified at all levels to implement the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in AJK.

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs Ali Amin Gandapur, while speaking on this occasion, said Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support to the Kashmiri people and will deviate from its principled stand.

He assured that the federal government would extend all out support to the AJK government for implementation of the development programme for the well being of the people of the state. "Mandate given by the people of AJK to the PTI government in the state would be fully respected," the minister added.