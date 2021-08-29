ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Chemical factory fire case: FIR registered against two owners, others

INP 29 Aug 2021

KARACHI: Police have registered a case against several persons in a chemical factory fire case at Mehran Town in the Korangi area of Karachi in which 16 labourers lost their lives.

A section related to the Qatal Bis Sabab was inserted in the case registered on Saturday against two owners of the factory, a manager, two supervisors and a night watchman. According to the FIR registered, there was only one point through which people could enter the factory, and there was no point to exit during an emergency. Apart from that, there was no alarm system either in the factory, reads the FIR.

None of those nominated in the case was arrested till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, PTI leader from Karachi Amjad Iqbal Afridi has expressed deep sorrow and anguish over the incident of fire that had claimed the lives of 16 people.

"The incident that happened at a factory in Mehran Town, Korangi is not less than a tragedy," he said, and added, "Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) had issued an illegal No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the factory owner. The truth of the matter is that both Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and SBCA are to blame for the loss of precious lives."

He asked the Sindh government to tell as to who had permitted commercial activities on a residential plot. He urged the concerned departments to disclose the reasons for the incident.

At least 16 labourers burnt to death and many were trapped when a huge fire swept through the chemical factory on Friday. The rescue personnel said the blaze engulfed the whole factory and a number of labourers were still trapped till last reports came in.

It was also reported that the chemical factory neither had any fire-fighting equipment installed on the premises nor it had any emergency exit doors. Rangers jawans also rushed to the site as the operation to put off the fire and rescue the labourers, many of whom are underage, was underway. Two of the 16 deceased were real brothers working in the same factory, said rescue officials.

