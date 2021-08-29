Experts say global warming to cause impact on Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Experts warned that global warming will have an impact on Pakistan in view of the clear and present danger of climate change. Talking to media here at the National Press Club, experts including Khan Faraz informed that the UN Climate Change Report has sounded alarm bells once again.

The accelerating effects of climate change have become a clear and present danger for everyone on this planet and no one is safe. The report has underscored that there is an urgent need to prepare and protect people from extreme weather conditions and rising sea levels that will soon hit us harder than predicted earlier.

The report, prepared by 234 scientists for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), has warned that global warming of about 1.1 degrees Celsius has brought significant changes in diverse regions. Experts said that these changes include severe droughts and storms on one extreme to rapidly rising sea levels on the other.

It is almost certain now that these trends will continue to wreak havoc across the planet unless something serious and urgent is done at the global level. Further warming will increase harmful effects on climate which is why there is a pressing need to cut climate-heating emissions to keep temperature rise to internationally agreed goals of well below 2C and ideally 1.5C. If the world manages to do that it will help stop or slow down some of the impacts.

There have been regular such reports to inform governments about an impending climate crisis. However, despite repeated warnings, the response from most of the countries has not resulted in adequate policy alterations to counter climate change. As the problem gets worse, the safety of our future generations is increasingly at stake.

While Western countries produce most of the emissions which lead to global warming, it is nations like Pakistan which suffer most from its impact. Pakistan has to its credit made valiant efforts to combat the crisis. This effort is led by the billion-tree tsunami promised by Prime Minister Imran Khan and his own demonstration of dedication to it, Khan Faraz added.

