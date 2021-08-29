Pak envoy calls on Nigerian PM

ISLAMABAD: Ahmed Ali Sirohey, Ambassador of Pakistan paid a courtesy call on HE Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou, Prime Minister Republic of Niger. During the courtesy call, ambassador conveyed a message of greetings and good will on behalf of Pakistani leadership.

Ambassador Sirohey briefed the prime minister on various areas of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. He informed about the visit of the minister of Commerce, Industry and Youth Entrepreneurship to Pakistan.

Resultantly, it is planned to organize a mega Niger-Pakistan Trade Investment Conference/Exhibition, in Niamey in next September with the participation of 60 to 70 Pakistani investors from various fields.

Among other salient areas that would be of interest to Pakistani businessmen, HE Ahmed Ali Sirohey cites agro-industry, Information Technology, agriculture, pharmaceutical industry and surgical equipment, clothing, crafts, sport, education.

Ambassador of Pakistan highlighted Pakistan's Embassy Scholarship and Qurbani programme. He informed that the Pakistan Embassy made sacrifices of 115 cows on eve of Eidul Azha and distributed meat among 6000 Nigerien citizens across the Niamey.

The ambassador also informed the prime minister about Cash Assistance of FCFA 54 million and 200 scholarships offered by the Government of Pakistan. He further informed about the arrival of Pakistani medical team in September to conduct free eye surgery camps & training workshops at Regional Hospital Centers of Maradi and Agadez and National Hospital of Zinder.

The prime minister thanked brotherly people and Government of Pakistan on this generous assistance. He appreciated the gesture of brotherly country and praised the role of Pakistan Embassy for urgent assistance in food, health and education sector. He asked the envoy to convey a message of greetings and good will to the prime minister and people of Pakistan.