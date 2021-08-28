ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Sisi and Tamim meet for the first time since reconciliation

  • It was agreed on the importance of continuing consultation and working to advance relations between the two countries during the next stage, Egyptian presidency says
Reuters Updated 28 Aug 2021

CAIRO: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi met Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani in Baghdad on Saturday, the Egyptian presidency said, the first meeting since the two countries agreed in January to end a long-running dispute.

Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain had agreed to end the dispute that saw them boycott Qatar since 2017 over charges it supports terrorism, a reference to militant groups, which Doha denies.

Egypt and Qatar exchanged the appointment of ambassadors in June and August respectively in a sign of improved relations.

"During the meeting, it was agreed on the importance of continuing consultation and working to advance relations between the two countries during the next stage," the Egyptian presidency statement said.

Several Middle Eastern leaders and French President Emmanuel Macron met in Baghdad on Saturday at a summit hosted by Iraq, which wants its neighbours to talk to each other instead of settling scores on its territory.

EmmanuelMacron Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Egyptian presidency Egypt and Qatar

