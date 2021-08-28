Any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan: US lawmaker

US lawmaker Lindsey Graham has said that Pakistan must be part of any sustainable solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, underlining Islamabad's role in the ongoing evacuation efforts as well as the importance attached to the region.

In a tweet after speaking with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, on the situation in Afghanistan, Graham appreciated Pakistan's efforts to assist in the evacuation of US citizens and its allies, and other foreigners from Afghanistan.

The Republican Senator said: "We all must remember Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes topple the Pakistani government and military."

He termed the region very complicated and the current period dangerous.

Earlier, Pakistan said that it will remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

In a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there had been a significant change in the situation in Afghanistan within a short span.

He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward. The FM underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well."

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Pakistan's evacuation efforts

So far, Pakistan has evacuated over 7,000 foreign and Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan through air and land routes since the Taliban took control of the country.

As part of the evacuation process, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of important international institutions and organisations. In addition, 1,051 people were evacuated via the Torkham border.

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

In addition, the expected transportation of several thousand persons including a large number of Afghans, foreigners, etc. from Kabul to Karachi is likely to commence from August 28, 2021 (today).

According to sources, the Sindh government and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) were directed to make arrangements for the stay of several thousand persons, expected to be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements, in Karachi.

These several thousand persons who will be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements are expected to land in Karachi on August 28, 2021 (today) and will stay in the city for the next 21 days and then would be sent to different countries after completion of immigration processes, sources said.

Following the said directives, the rooms of two local hotels near Karachi airport have been reserved for the high-profile foreigners including diplomats and the employees of the different missions, etc. while the Sindh government has finalised residential arrangements for Afghan citizens in its labour city located in Gadap town where over 3000 flats were vacated, sources said.