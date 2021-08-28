ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,535
12024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,148,572
4,19124hr
6.82% positivity
Sindh
428,254
Punjab
388,296
Balochistan
32,111
Islamabad
98,339
KPK
160,088
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan: US lawmaker

  • Graham appreciates Pakistan's efforts in assisting evacuation process of US citizens and those of its allies
  • Says the region is very complicated and the current period dangerous
BR Web Desk 28 Aug 2021

US lawmaker Lindsey Graham has said that Pakistan must be part of any sustainable solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, underlining Islamabad's role in the ongoing evacuation efforts as well as the importance attached to the region.

In a tweet after speaking with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States, Asad Majeed Khan, on the situation in Afghanistan, Graham appreciated Pakistan's efforts to assist in the evacuation of US citizens and its allies, and other foreigners from Afghanistan.

The Republican Senator said: "We all must remember Pakistan is a nuclear-armed nation, and there is a Pakistan version of the Taliban who wishes topple the Pakistani government and military."

He termed the region very complicated and the current period dangerous.

Earlier, Pakistan said that it will remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

In a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there had been a significant change in the situation in Afghanistan within a short span.

He stressed the importance of inclusive political settlement as the best way forward. The FM underlined that Pakistan would remain closely engaged with the US and other international partners in promoting efforts in support of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

He said that continued US economic engagement with Afghanistan was of crucial importance as well."

Pakistan to remain closely engaged with US: FM Qureshi tells Blinken

Pakistan's evacuation efforts

So far, Pakistan has evacuated over 7,000 foreign and Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan through air and land routes since the Taliban took control of the country.

As part of the evacuation process, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of important international institutions and organisations. In addition, 1,051 people were evacuated via the Torkham border.

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

In addition, the expected transportation of several thousand persons including a large number of Afghans, foreigners, etc. from Kabul to Karachi is likely to commence from August 28, 2021 (today).

According to sources, the Sindh government and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) were directed to make arrangements for the stay of several thousand persons, expected to be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements, in Karachi.

These several thousand persons who will be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements are expected to land in Karachi on August 28, 2021 (today) and will stay in the city for the next 21 days and then would be sent to different countries after completion of immigration processes, sources said.

Following the said directives, the rooms of two local hotels near Karachi airport have been reserved for the high-profile foreigners including diplomats and the employees of the different missions, etc. while the Sindh government has finalised residential arrangements for Afghan citizens in its labour city located in Gadap town where over 3000 flats were vacated, sources said.

Pakistan tweet Afghanistan evacuation efforts lauded US lawmaker Lindsey Graham Sustainable solution

Any sustainable solution in Afghanistan must include Pakistan: US lawmaker

US strikes Islamic State 'planner' in Afghanistan after deadly Kabul attack

CPEC projects: Govt decides to import additional power from Iran

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

It is time for global community to engage and not isolate Afghanistan: Umar

Govt decides to administer Covid booster shots to people traveling abroad

Dawood seeks investment plans from mobile companies to address impediments

PSMC revival: PC Board reviews pre-qualification criteria

July: Over Rs65bn GST on crude oil import collected

Pakistan National Quality Policy 2021 approved

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters