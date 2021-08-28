ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
Aug 28, 2021
Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

Muhammad Ali Updated 28 Aug 2021

KARACHI: The expected transportation of several thousand persons including a large number of Afghans, foreigners, etc. from Kabul to Karachi is likely to commence from August 28, 2021 (today).

According to sources, the Sindh government and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) were directed to make arrangements for the stay of several thousand persons, expected to be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements, in Karachi.

These several thousand persons who will be evacuated from Kabul under US/NATO arrangements are expected to land in Karachi on August 28, 2021 (today) and will stay in the city for the next 21 days and then would be sent to different countries after completion of immigration processes, sources said.

Following the said directives, the rooms of two local hotels near Karachi airport have been reserved for the high-profile foreigners including diplomats and the employees of the different missions, etc. while the Sindh government has finalised residential arrangements for Afghan citizens in its labour city located in Gadap town where over 3000 flats were vacated, sources said.

Taliban assure international business community of peace in Afghanistan

Replying to a question, sources said that DC Malir was directed to take steps to essential arrangements including security for these people from Afghanistan in Gadap Town.

Sources said that such arrangements were so far being done in Karachi and Lahore after the reservation in all hotels of Islamabad was closed to facilitate the people, evacuating from Afghanistan, in their stay.

According to the International Rescue Committee, over 0.3 million Afghans remained affiliated with US operations in Afghanistan since the US invasion in 2001, of them, tens of thousands are eligible to obtain a US visa - but the majority of them are unable to get facilitation in this regard.

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) data for 2020 obtained from its website showed that Pakistan had allowed the largest number of Afghans refugee (1.4 million).

After the Taliban take-over, several thousands of Afghans have created a chaotic situation at Spin Boldak crossing to get entry in Pakistan but they were not allowed to cross the border.

The UNHCR data further revealed that Iran, Germany, and Turkey were after Pakistan with 0.78 million, 0.181 million, and 0.129 million Afghan refugees, respectively. However, the US claimed to have airlifted around 0.1 million people from Afghanistan after the fall of Kabul but the US authorities have not announced the exact number of refugees it would allow in.

When contacted PCAA spokesman was not available on phone for comments.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Karachi to welcome thousands of evacuees from Kabul

