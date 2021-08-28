PIA, Dettol Pakistan join hands to promote safety for passengers

KARACHI: PIA and Reckitt Pakistan Limited joined hands to promote awareness and protection against Covid -19 pandemic. an MoU was signed by CEO PIA, Air Marshal Arshad Malik and CEO Reckitt Pakistan, Kashan Hasan at the airline’s Head Office on Thursday.

As part of corporate social responsibility initiatives of both the organization, the idea evolved in wake of ever growing threat posed by subsequent COVID waves. This implies adopting much more strict protocols and precautions especially during travel.

Through this collaboration, Dettol will establish sanitizing stations, educational material and instructional standees at PIA lounges, along with WHO standard sanitization of the planes. The collaboration between PIA and Dettol is a unique opportunity to make the travel journey more comfortable and stress free and both will work together to also create awareness on the high and mandatory standards of hygiene.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021