KARACHI: On Thursday, at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 9.155 billion and the number of lots traded at 7,784. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 2.322 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 1.775 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.187 billion), DJ (PKR 1.075 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 896.561 million), Natural Gas (PKR 769.703 million), Platinum (PKR 514.405 million), Silver (PKR 301.285 million), Copper (PKR 234.895 million), SP 500 (PKR 69.039 million) and Japan Equity (PKR 9.192 million). In Agriculture Commodities, 3 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 2.336 million were traded.

