ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Jewellers delay purchases in India; China interest ticks up

  • India premiums slip to $2/oz vs $3/oz last week
  • China premiums stay at $3-$6/oz
  • Japan premiums ease to $0.25 - $0.50/oz
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Physical gold demand in India was subdued this week as jewellers held off purchases, hoping for a dip in prices, but top consumer China saw a slight uptick in activity.

Dealers in India were charging a premium of up to $2 an ounce over official domestic prices, inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies, compared to last week's $3 premiums.

"Investment demand is negligible as stocks are giving good returns. Jewellery demand is lower than normal," said Mukesh Kothari, director at Mumbai bullion dealer RiddiSiddhi Bullions.

On Friday, local gold futures were trading around 47,000 rupees per 10 grams, gaining from a four-month low of 45,662 rupees hit earlier this month.

Asia Gold-Price rebound dulls appetite as summer lull takes hold

On Monday, jewellers went on strike to oppose the government's mandate to hallmark gold jewellery and artefacts from mid-June.

"In some regions, hallmarking centres are taking more than a week to hallmark the jewellery. Jewellers are demanding a quick turnaround as the festival season is approaching," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

In China, premiums of $3-$6 an ounce were charged over global benchmark spot gold prices, unchanged from last week.

"Premiums traded healthily in China, we suspect trading houses are replenishing inventory sold," said Bernard Sin, regional director for Greater China at MKS.

Gold consolidates as pre-Jackson Hole jitters grip investors

Premiums of $0.50-$1.80 were charged in Hong Kong, while $1.20-$1.60 premiums were quoted in Singapore.

"We saw some demand in China this week because the dollar was under pressure. In Hong Kong, physical demand remained weak because of the lockdown, fewer tourists and a quiet retail side," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.

In Japan, gold was sold at $0.25-$0.50 premiums, versus $0.40-$0.50 premiums last week, Tokyo-based traders said.

