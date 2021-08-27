ANL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-5.39%)
ASC 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.26%)
ASL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.42%)
BYCO 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.77%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.43%)
FFBL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
FFL 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.28%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.55%)
GGGL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-3.12%)
GGL 41.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.58%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
JSCL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.11%)
KAPCO 39.23 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.72%)
KEL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MDTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.06%)
MLCF 43.23 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.58%)
NETSOL 151.15 Increased By ▲ 2.14 (1.44%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.02%)
PIBTL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.13%)
PTC 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.31%)
SNGP 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
TELE 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.94%)
TRG 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.47%)
UNITY 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.95%)
WTL 3.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.92%)
BR100 5,095 Decreased By ▼ -24.66 (-0.48%)
BR30 24,829 Decreased By ▼ -277.02 (-1.1%)
KSE100 47,137 Decreased By ▼ -226.74 (-0.48%)
KSE30 18,914 Decreased By ▼ -40.11 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end at record high, post best weekly gain in 7 months

  • The CSE All-Share index, which rose as much as 1.78% during the session, gave up most gains to close 0.12% higher at 8,931.33 points
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed at a record high on Friday and posted their best week in seven months, as consumer stocks gained.

The CSE All-Share index, which rose as much as 1.78% during the session, gave up most gains to close 0.12% higher at 8,931.33 points.

COVID-19 cases rose by 4,602 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 412,370, even as the island-nation remains under a lockdown. The country on Friday also extended its lockdown, which was to end on Aug. 30, to Sept. 6.

Sri Lankan shares gain for fourth session as industrial stocks jump

Meanwhile, S&P Global cut Sri Lanka's CCC+ sovereign rating outlook to "negative" from "stable" on Friday, warning the government may find it increasingly difficult to finance itself over the next 12 months.

The benchmark index has risen 8.4% for the week, the most since the week ending Jan. 22.

Sri Lankan shares, which have gained 31.84% so far this year, have been the best performers in Asia, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Conglomerate Browns Investments Plc was the top boost to the index on Friday, gaining 24.7%.

Sri Lanka reported 209 fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 8,157.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country has fully vaccinated 28.08% of its population so far.

Thirty-two stocks hit fresh highs, while 26 hit new lows on the main exchange, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index

Sri Lankan shares end at record high, post best weekly gain in 7 months

At least 16 killed in Karachi factory fire

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Commercial production of BAIC vehicles to commence in Sept: Sazgar

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

Pakistan evacuates over 7,000 people from Afghanistan: report

IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters