Pakistan evacuates over 7,000 people from Afghanistan: report

Pakistan has evacuated 7,629 foreign and Pakistani nationals stranded in Afghanistan through air and land routes since the Taliban took control of the country, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

As part of the evacuation process, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) evacuated 6,578 people from Kabul airport including the personnel of important international institutions and organisations. In addition, 1,051 people were evacuated via the Torkham border.

Of the total people rescued, 987 were Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, at the request of the US embassy, Pakistan is all set to welcome nearly 4,000 Afghan citizens as part of efforts to provide assistance to evacuate people and diplomats from Afghanistan.

The US embassy had requested Pakistan to grant permission for transiting the passengers.

As part of the measures, the authorities have set up immigration and health counters at different airports in the country. The health department officials have been directed to carry out rapid antigen Covid-19 tests of the passengers at the airports.