Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the vacuum in Afghanistan is hugely dangerous and major powers must play a role to control the situation in the war-torn country.

In a tweet on Friday, Fawad said: "Vacuum in Afghanistan is hugely dangerous. The world must not abandon the people of Afghanistan otherwise there will be chaos."

He added that Pakistan is playing a responsible role but a vibrant role of major powers is extremely important to stabilise Afghanistan.

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

The minister's remarks come after a deadly attack on Kabul airport in which 12 US troops and more than 60 people were killed. Reports suggested that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans gathered in large numbers at Kabul airport on Thursday.

The bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, left scenes of carnage outside the airport where thousands of Afghans had massed despite a flurry of foreign government warnings -- made just hours before -- that a major terror attack was imminent.

US, Pakistan have shared interest in Afghanistan: NSA

President Joe Biden, under enormous pressure over his administration's handling of the Afghan crisis, said the airlift would not be derailed and vowed to punish those responsible.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said.

However, Biden also insisted all American troops must leave Afghanistan and the airlift will end by Tuesday, partly due to the threat of more IS attacks.