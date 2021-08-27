ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

  • Reiterates Pakistan is playing a responsible role to stabilise the region, but major powers must not abandon Afghanistan
BR Web Desk 27 Aug 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the vacuum in Afghanistan is hugely dangerous and major powers must play a role to control the situation in the war-torn country.

In a tweet on Friday, Fawad said: "Vacuum in Afghanistan is hugely dangerous. The world must not abandon the people of Afghanistan otherwise there will be chaos."

He added that Pakistan is playing a responsible role but a vibrant role of major powers is extremely important to stabilise Afghanistan.

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

The minister's remarks come after a deadly attack on Kabul airport in which 12 US troops and more than 60 people were killed. Reports suggested that two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans gathered in large numbers at Kabul airport on Thursday.

The bombings, claimed by the Islamic State group, left scenes of carnage outside the airport where thousands of Afghans had massed despite a flurry of foreign government warnings -- made just hours before -- that a major terror attack was imminent.

US, Pakistan have shared interest in Afghanistan: NSA

President Joe Biden, under enormous pressure over his administration's handling of the Afghan crisis, said the airlift would not be derailed and vowed to punish those responsible.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said.

However, Biden also insisted all American troops must leave Afghanistan and the airlift will end by Tuesday, partly due to the threat of more IS attacks.

Afghanistan peace and stability vacuum Chaudhry Fawad situation major powers

