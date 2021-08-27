ANL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-4.28%)
ASC 17.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.88%)
ASL 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.17%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.18%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 20.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.62%)
FFBL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
FFL 19.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.03%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.89%)
GGGL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.44%)
GGL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.87%)
KAPCO 39.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
KEL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.61%)
MDTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.65%)
MLCF 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
NETSOL 147.97 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-0.7%)
PACE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.44%)
PAEL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.8%)
POWER 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
PRL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.04%)
PTC 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.55%)
SILK 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.73%)
SNGP 46.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.72%)
TELE 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
TRG 157.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.41%)
UNITY 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.77%)
WTL 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.15%)
BR100 5,075 Decreased By ▼ -44.6 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,697 Decreased By ▼ -409.21 (-1.63%)
KSE100 46,966 Decreased By ▼ -397.25 (-0.84%)
KSE30 18,836 Decreased By ▼ -118.14 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China stocks rise as investors bet on easing hopes

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 4,827.04, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,522.16 points
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

SHANGHAI: China shares rose on Friday after investors took comfort in the central bank's biggest weekly cash injection into the banking system since February, and as authorities urged more financial support for retail and trading firms.

The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.5%, to 4,827.04, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6% to 3,522.16 points.

** The Shanghai Composite Index logged a weekly gain of 2.8%, the biggest in three months, while the CSI300 index finished up 1.2% for the week.

** China's central bank injected 50 billion yuan ($7.71 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system on Friday for the third straight session. The weekly total injection is a net 120 billion yuan, the largest since the start of February.

** Financial institutions should do more to help retail, catering, and trading firms in the wake of recent domestic coronavirus outbreaks, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

** Profits at China's industrial firms in July grew at their slowest clip this year, adding to a recent batch of indicators highlighting loss of momentum in the country.

** "With the rising risk of a growth slowdown and the lack of flexibility in some key existing tightening measures, we believe the probability of an RRR cut is on the rise in the near term," Nomura analysts said in a note, referring to the banks' reserve requirement ratio.

** Investors are waiting for the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium on Friday for clues on the timing of a tapering of monetary stimulus, a move that could drain capital from emerging markets.

** Shares of carmakers led the gains, with the sub-index up 3.8%, after Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China organised a meeting to support accelerating the development of new energy vehicles.

** The insurance sub-index and the non-ferrous metals sub-index gained 2.1% and 2.6%, respectively.

** The media sub-index dropped 1.4%, as China cracked down on what it described as a "chaotic" celebrity fan culture on Friday after a series of scandals involving artists.

** A sub-index tracking defence stocks fell 1.6%.

Euro Yuan China stock EU STOCK

China stocks rise as investors bet on easing hopes

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Commercial production of BAIC vehicles to commence in Sept: Sazgar

IGCEP: Long-term expansion plan approved by CCoE

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters