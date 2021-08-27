ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Turkey holds first talks with the Taliban in Kabul: Erdogan

  • The Turkish leader said the talks were held at a military section of the Kabul airport where the Turkish embassy is temporarily stationed
AFP 27 Aug 2021

ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said Turkey has held its first talks with the Taliban in Kabul, adding that Ankara was still assessing the militants group's offer to run the Afghan capital's airport.

The Turkish leader said the talks were held at a military section of the Kabul airport where the Turkish embassy is temporarily stationed.

"We have held our first talks with the Taliban, which lasted 3.5 hours," Erdogan told reporters. "If necessary, we will have the opportunity to hold such talks again."

Erdogan urges Putin to remain "open" to Taliban

Responding to domestic criticism over Turkey's engagement with the insurgent group, Erdogan said Ankara had "no luxury" to stand idly by in the volatile region.

"You cannot know what their expectations are or what our expectations are without talking. What's diplomacy, my friend? This is diplomacy," Erdogan said.

Turkey had been planning to help secure and run Kabul's strategic airport, but on Wednesday, it started pulling troops out of Afghanistan -- an apparent sign of Ankara's abandoning this goal.

Erdogan said the Taliban now wanted to oversee security at the airport, while offering Ankara the option of running its logistics.

But he said the suicide bombs that killed at least 85 people, including 13 US troops, outside the airport during in the last days of urgent evacuation effort Thursday showed the importance of knowing the details of how the air hub will be secured.

"They said: 'We will ensure the security, you operate (the airport'. We have not made any decision on this issue yet," Erdogan said.

"We will make a decision once calm prevails."

Taliban Recep Tayyip Erdogan Kabul Ankara Turkish leader

Turkey holds first talks with the Taliban in Kabul: Erdogan

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters