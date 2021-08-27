ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Du Plessis edging closer to return from three-month concussion layoff

  • Du Plessis suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match in June
Reuters 27 Aug 2021

South Africa batsman Faf du Plessis said he is at the end of a "tough three months" after suffering a concussion, as the 37-year-old aims to return to action.

Du Plessis suffered some memory loss after sustaining a concussion during a Pakistan Super League match in June following his collision with a team mate when he tried to save a boundary.

After failing to recover from the concussion, he missed the inaugural Hundred competition in England. But Du Plessis is now confident of getting back on the field for Saint Lucia Kings, whom he will captain in the Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League.

"It has been a tough three months," Du Plessis said. "I didn't expect it to take this long and I also didn't expect it to be quite as severe.

Faf du Plessis shifted to hospital after on-field collision with Hasnain

"But I feel like I am at the end of it, which really is pleasing for myself.

"There's a lot of cricket this year that I still need to play. As I mentioned earlier, missing three months of cricket is not something that is very nice. So I am just really looking forward to getting back out on the field."

Saint Lucia Kings begin their league campaign against two-time champions Jamaica Tallawahs later on Friday.

Twenty20 Faf du Plessis Hasnain Haider Twenty20 Caribbean Premier League Hasnain

Du Plessis edging closer to return from three-month concussion layoff

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Budget deficit target missed

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

Transmission line: NTDC told to complete work as per timelines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters