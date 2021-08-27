Zameen.com organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Lahore: Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. A large number of people attended the event, and all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

The event featured 30+ real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Icon Valley Phase 2, Pace Circle, Sitara Serene Tower, 3-Jays Tower, Residence 15, Zaamin City by Pak State, Zee Avenue, Platinum Homes, Dream Gardens Lahore, and Grand Square Mall. Zameen Development’s projects were highlighted on the occasion as well, including Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, and Zameen Opal.

Special ‘Independence Day’ discounts worth millions of rupees were offered to the attendees, while a cake cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the auspicious occasion. Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, Ali Rehan, and Haider Murtaza were also present during the event, along with Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public and that the company would continue to do so in the future. The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.