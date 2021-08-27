ANL 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.64%)
ASC 18.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.17%)
ASL 24.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.85%)
BOP 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
BYCO 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.56%)
FCCL 21.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
FFL 19.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.44%)
GGGL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.97%)
GGL 42.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.28%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.48%)
KAPCO 38.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.34%)
MDTL 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
MLCF 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
NETSOL 148.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.17%)
PACE 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
PAEL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.84%)
POWER 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
PRL 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
PTC 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.28%)
SILK 1.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.89%)
SNGP 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
TELE 17.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.76%)
TRG 158.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-0.97%)
UNITY 37.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.52%)
WTL 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.23%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -26.99 (-0.53%)
BR30 24,866 Decreased By ▼ -240.29 (-0.96%)
KSE100 47,052 Decreased By ▼ -311.53 (-0.66%)
KSE30 18,859 Decreased By ▼ -94.45 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
25,415
9524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,144,341
4,01624hr
6.53% positivity
Sindh
427,037
Punjab
386,578
Balochistan
32,014
Islamabad
97,956
KPK
159,483
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

Sponsored Content 27 Aug 2021

Lahore: Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at the Pearl Continental Hotel in Lahore. A large number of people attended the event, and all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of Covid-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

The event featured 30+ real estate projects, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Icon Valley Phase 2, Pace Circle, Sitara Serene Tower, 3-Jays Tower, Residence 15, Zaamin City by Pak State, Zee Avenue, Platinum Homes, Dream Gardens Lahore, and Grand Square Mall. Zameen Development’s projects were highlighted on the occasion as well, including Zameen Quadrangle, Zameen Aurum, and Zameen Opal.

Special ‘Independence Day’ discounts worth millions of rupees were offered to the attendees, while a cake cutting ceremony was also held to commemorate the auspicious occasion. Zameen Project Sales Directors Basil Hafeez, Hafiz Usman Sarwar, Ali Rehan, and Haider Murtaza were also present during the event, along with Senior Marketing Manager Rizwan Kazmi.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director Chaudhry Laeeque Iftikhar stated that Zameen.com had always delivered the best and most trustworthy projects to the public and that the company would continue to do so in the future. The projects onboarded by Zameen offer potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns. He added that the real estate industry played a vital role in the development of the country’s economy and that the success of over 70 other local industries was dependent on the growth of the property sector.

At the conclusion of the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.

Zameen.com Zameen

Zameen.com organizes Property Sales Event in Lahore

US braces for more ISIS attacks after 85 killed in Kabul airport carnage

TAPI gas pipeline project: Afghanistan to get $1bn transit royalty: Qureshi

Target missed, fiscal year budget deficit closes at 7.1%

Vacuum in Afghanistan hugely dangerous, says Fawad

Pakistan administers over 1.1m Covid-19 doses in a day as cases surge

SECP introduces major capital market reforms

Repatriation of profit, dividend declines 55pc in July

PM summarises 3 years of ‘Naya Pakistan’

India has fewer ESG funds than other top 10 economies

Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters