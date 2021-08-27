ANL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.93%)
Army to participate in 'Common Destiny 2021' exercise in China

APP 27 Aug 2021

BEIJING: Pakistan Army will participate in the "Common Destiny 2021" international peacekeeping exercise to be held at PLA 90Queshan Tactical Training Base in China from September 6-15, Spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense, Senior Col Tan Kefei said on Thursday.

China, Pakistan, Mongolia, Thailand and other countries will send more than 1,000 troops to participate in the 10-day exercise hosted by the Chinese military, covering infantry, rapid response, security, helicopters, engineers, transport, medical and other major peacekeeping forces, he said during his monthly briefing held here.

The spokesperson said that the topic of the exercise is joint operations of multinational peacekeeping forces. The exercise will be based on the real scene and set up in accordance with international, professional and actual combat standards.

He informed that the main exercises include battlefield reconnaissance, patrol, armed escort, protection of civilians, response to violent terrorist attacks, temporary operation base construction, battlefield rescue and epidemic situation management.

It aims to respond to the United Nation "Action for Peacekeeping" initiative, promote practical cooperation among peacekeeping troop contributors and jointly enhance the capability of peacekeeping standby forces to carry out their tasks.

He said that China is a firm supporter and active participant of UN peacekeeping operations. Recently, UN Deputy Secretary-General and other senior UN officials spoke highly of the outstanding contribution made by the Blue Helmets in UN peacekeeping operations.

Pakistan Army UNITED NATION Common Destiny 2021 Col Tan Kefei

