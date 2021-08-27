Strike observed against Discos's proposed privatization

FAISALABAD: All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union (CBA) observed nationwide strike to record protest against the privatization of Distribution Companies (Discos). In this connection, the main rally was arranged from Bakhtiar Labor Hall to Chowk Abdullahpur Faisalabad under the leadership of the Regional Chairman Ch Sarfra Hundal.

Hundreds of Fesco officials attended the protest rally and protested against privatization of Fesco. During his speech Ch Sarfraz Hundal demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan should immediately stop the privatization of the Wapda and other departments, in view of the failed experiment of the K-Electric.

He also demanded to increase the salaries and pension, upgradation of scales and regularization of the contractual and part-time staff. He further said that the government should amend the labor laws in accordance with the International Labor Organization (ILO) conventions. He said that the government should introduce the reforms instead of privatization of the Wapda because Wapda and Discos are national institutes of the public interest but due to wrong policies there is severe shortage of staff in Discos. Other union leaders including Regional Deputy Chairman Mian Munir Ghani, Zonal Chairman Ali Asghar Gill, Zonal Chairman GSO M Salee Goga, Zonal Chairman Construction Rafiq Gujjar, Zonal Chairman GSC Kashif Sherazi, Zonal Chairman M&T Mian Nadeem, Secretary Information Mian Sajid Hussain, Mian Farooq, Mian Liaqat, Naseer Jatt, Lala Najabat, Rana Boota, Azam Wahla, Abdul Khalaq, Rana Tariq, Qavee Mehmood, Mian Wasim, Rana Nasir, Anees Sindhu, Saif Jatt, Gulzar Bhatti and Rana Amir also addressed the rally and strongly demanded the government to stop the privatization process of the Wapda.-PR

