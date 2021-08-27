Senior UAE official meets Qatar's emir in rare visit

DUBAI: A senior United Arab Emirates official held talks with Qatar's emir in Doha on Thursday in the first such visit in four years following this year's deal to end a bitter dispute.

National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed al-Nayhan, a brother of the UAE's de facto ruler, met Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Qatari ruler's office said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January to end the dispute that had led them to sever ties with Qatar in 2017 over accusations that Doha supported terrorism - a reference to Islamist groups. Doha denied the charges.

Riyadh and Cairo have led efforts to mend ties and appointed ambassadors to Qatar, while Abu Dhabi and Manama have yet to do so. All but Bahrain have restored travel and trade links. Sheikh Tahnoun and the Qatari emir discussed strengthening cooperation particularly in economic and trade areas and in investment projects, UAE state news agency WAM reported.