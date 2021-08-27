Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust signs accord with 4 MTIs in KP

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust signs support services agreement with four MTIs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, for its already donated Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), Five years ago.

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust signed an agreement on Thursday, 26th of August 2021 with four Medical Teaching Institutes (MTIs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to provide support services for the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS). The signing ceremony was organised at the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Hayatabad, Peshawar. Dr Muhammed Aasim Yusuf, CEO of SKMCH&RC, and the management of Ayub Teaching Hospital, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, and Lady Reading Hospital were present at the event.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021